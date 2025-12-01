Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Highway 99 closed after high-speed chase ends in officer-involved shooting

CHP says southbound lanes south of Highway 223 remain closed with no reopening estimate
CHP redirects traffic on Highway 99 after officer-involved shooting. Image courtesy from CalTrans camera.
CalTrans
CHP redirects traffic on Highway 99 after officer-involved shooting. Image courtesy from CalTrans camera.
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Southbound Highway 99 south of Highway 223 remains closed following a high-speed chase that ended in an officer-involved shooting this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP Bakersfield Public Information Officer Jorge Toro confirmed the incident resulted in the freeway closure with no estimated time for reopening.

Traffic is currently being redirected around the area. CHP advises drivers to find alternate routes.

No additional details about the chase or shooting have been released at this time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

12/01/2025

Partly Cloudy

58° / 41°

4%

Tuesday

12/02/2025

Partly Cloudy

59° / 41°

7%

Wednesday

12/03/2025

Partly Cloudy

58° / 39°

5%

Thursday

12/04/2025

Sunny

59° / 40°

3%

Friday

12/05/2025

Partly Cloudy

57° / 43°

4%

Saturday

12/06/2025

Sunny

59° / 43°

4%

Sunday

12/07/2025

Sunny

58° / 44°

9%

Monday

12/08/2025

Partly Cloudy

59° / 44°

5%