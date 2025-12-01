Highway 99 closed after high-speed chase ends in officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Southbound Highway 99 south of Highway 223 remains closed following a high-speed chase that ended in an officer-involved shooting this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP Bakersfield Public Information Officer Jorge Toro confirmed the incident resulted in the freeway closure with no estimated time for reopening.

Traffic is currently being redirected around the area. CHP advises drivers to find alternate routes.

No additional details about the chase or shooting have been released at this time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

