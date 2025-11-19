Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Hill Broadcasting buys three Kern County radio stations

Danny and Kait Hill of Hill and Frequency Broadcasting purchased KLLY 95.3, KKBB 99.3 and KNZR AM/FM from Connoisseur Media
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Hill Broadcasting buys three Kern County radio stations
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Danny and Kait Hill of Hill and Frequency Broadcasting recently bought three local radio stations and vow to keep them focused on serving the community.

The couple purchased KLLY 95.3, KKBB 99.3 and KNZR AM/FM from Connoisseur Media. With this acquisition, they now own a total of five radio stations in Kern County.

Danny Hill said he plans on making no major changes for now and stressed that he wants to make the airwaves available to local community and charity groups.

"We're going to be able to do so much good, and that's going to be really cool. Like when we do blood drives, when we do food drives, I'm really excited about how big this could be," Hill said.

Terms of the sale were not disclosed. The deal is expected to be completed once the Federal Communications Commission approves it early next year.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

11/18/2025

Partly Cloudy

-° / 46°

7%

Wednesday

11/19/2025

Mostly Cloudy

62° / 47°

6%

Thursday

11/20/2025

Showers

55° / 46°

54%

Friday

11/21/2025

Partly Cloudy

59° / 45°

7%

Saturday

11/22/2025

Mostly Clear

65° / 45°

6%

Sunday

11/23/2025

Mostly Clear

64° / 46°

6%

Monday

11/24/2025

Mostly Clear

64° / 46°

12%

Tuesday

11/25/2025

Partly Cloudy

61° / 45°

7%