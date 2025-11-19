Hill Broadcasting buys three Kern County radio stations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Danny and Kait Hill of Hill and Frequency Broadcasting recently bought three local radio stations and vow to keep them focused on serving the community.

The couple purchased KLLY 95.3, KKBB 99.3 and KNZR AM/FM from Connoisseur Media. With this acquisition, they now own a total of five radio stations in Kern County.

Danny Hill said he plans on making no major changes for now and stressed that he wants to make the airwaves available to local community and charity groups.

"We're going to be able to do so much good, and that's going to be really cool. Like when we do blood drives, when we do food drives, I'm really excited about how big this could be," Hill said.

Terms of the sale were not disclosed. The deal is expected to be completed once the Federal Communications Commission approves it early next year.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

