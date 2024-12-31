“His work had no boundaries”: local leaders reflect on Jimmy Carter’s legacy

For many Americans, Jimmy Carter was known as the 39th president of the United States.

But outside of the U.S., Carter's impact extended beyond his presidency– and outside of the country.

Former president Jimmy Carter died on Sunday, December 29 at 100 years old.

Following Carter’s death, local leaders Dolores Huerta and Ron White reflect on his legacy.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Imagine being on a build site and you turn to the left, you turn to the right, and the former president of the United States is there, ready to work. That’s the kind of person that Jimmy Carter was,” said Ron White, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Golden Empire.

Jimmy Carter's upbringing as a peanut farmer, naval officer, and governor led him to becoming the United States president in 1977.

“He’s an example for every human being, not only for presidents, but each one of us can see what needs to be done in our world and can have the courage, use our time, our resources, our prestige, if we have any like he did to make the world a better place,” said Dolores Huerta, president of the Dolores Huerta Foundation and co-founder of the United Farm Workers union.

Huerta first met Carter in Washington D.C. while he served as president.

She says, “He was a very modest, humble person. Meeting Jimmy Carter was just like meeting an ordinary individual. He didn’t put on any errors or… he didn’t act arrogant in any way.”

Eventually joining the campaign, Huerta saw Carter's impact firsthand.

“... We were working on this campaign for the presidency and we were in Los Angeles together at a couple of different events. And the one thing that was so sad is it because they had taken American hostages as prisoners and they were going to… release the hostages before the election,” said Huerta. “... But then we got another phone call that no, they were going to hold the hostages. And of course, that helped Reagan get elected instead of Jimmy Carter.”

But beyond his presidency, community members say Carter saw a need beyond America, and was willing to get his hands dirty.

“... he showed up on a Habitat build site with a hammer in hand, ready to work because he was a pretty skilled carpenter himself,” said White, “and was really hands on and wanted to give back to the community.”

White said that while Carter wasn’t the founder of Habitat for Humanity, his hard work within the organization helped put them on the map.

“Both him and Rosalynn, well into their late 90s, were on actual build sites, hammering nails, driving impact, really being hands on on build sites,” said White. “We would not be where we are now as an organization, and we built in 70 countries, without the impact of both Rosalynn and President Carter.”

Following Carter's death, both Huerta and White reflect on his impact– and how his legacy lives on.

“We are very thankful for Jimmy Carter, for our president, and… we know that he will rest in peace in heaven and in power for so much that he did for the world,” said Huerta.

“To do all those things in one lifetime, to become the face of Habitat for Humanity, to drive the mission of caring and serving others worldwide– job well done, President Carter. Thank you, and we will miss you,” said White.

Former president Jimmy Carter died on Sunday, December 29 at 100 years old.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

