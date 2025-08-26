Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hispanic Chamber hosting thousands for annual Business Conference and Expo

Jay Tamsi, President/CEO of the Kern Co. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, joins 23ABC to discuss the 28th annual event
Jay Tamsi, President and CEO of the KCHCC, joined Mike Hart in Studio B to discuss this year's Business Conference and Expo for more than 3,000 attendees and vendors
KCHCC hosts 28th annual Business Expo on August 28th
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 28th Annual Hispanic Business Conference & Expo is just around the corner.
Jay Tamsi, President/CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, sat down with Mike Hart on Good Morning Kern County to talk about what he called the 'high-energy' event on Thursday, August 28th.
More than 3,000 people will gather for a day of networking, innovation, and opportunity as industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers come together to spark ideas and build partnerships.
Space is still available. Call 661-633-5495 for more info or send them an email at mail@kchcc.org.

