Hispanic Chamber hosting thousands for annual Business Conference and Expo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 28th Annual Hispanic Business Conference & Expo is just around the corner.

Jay Tamsi, President/CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, sat down with Mike Hart on Good Morning Kern County to talk about what he called the 'high-energy' event on Thursday, August 28th.

More than 3,000 people will gather for a day of networking, innovation, and opportunity as industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers come together to spark ideas and build partnerships.

Space is still available. Call 661-633-5495 for more info or send them an email at mail@kchcc.org.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

