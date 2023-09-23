Hispanic Heritage Month: Keeping traditions alive for the younger generation

23ABC's Ava Kershner introduces us to Ballet Folklorico Ritmo y Sabor, a local club at Bakersfield College open to the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This Hispanic heritage month, we are highlighting communities across Kern County embracing their culture.

Whether it's putting on celebrations, or showcasing long held traditions.

One local group is doing both, and calls this month their busiest time of year.

“Now through Sep. 16, we get really busy when cinco de mayo comes around or Nov. 2 for Dia de los Muertos usually our performances tend to increase during that time” said Brenda Ruiz, Artistic Director for Ballet Folklorico Ritmo y Sabor.

Ballet Folklorico Ritmo y Sabor is a club at Bakersfield College keeping traditions alive.

“Traditions do get lost, they tend to get lost or we just adapt to a new life now so I think it is really important to have groups and clubs that represent our heritage,” said Selena Rosas.

Some of the dancers immigrated from Mexico, and say that despite living in the U.S., they still feel connected to their heritage through the dances.

Especially if the choreography is representing their home state.

“I immigrated when I was three years old from Mexico and I think through dance it was my way of kind of keeping myself connected to my motherland,” said Ruiz.

"Oh my favorite is Jalisco just because i’m like that’s where my family is from. I just get a sense of pride when I'm dancing Jalisco” said Rosas.

Folklorico dances and costumes portray different regions, but while practicing, they all wear the same garments.

Despite being a club at Bakersfield College, the group is open to those 13 and up, and is currently looking to recruit.

They are especially looking for those to fill the male roles, with the guys on the team encouraging others to try out.

“You meet a lot of good friends. Good people, really good people and you get to travel a lot and it’s nice” said Maximiliano Villatoro.

“ Oh, it’s pretty fun and you get to do different regions, and yeah, I recommend dancing” said Sebastian Zamora

