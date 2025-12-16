Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Holiday DUI patrols increase in Bakersfield

BPD partners with CHP in "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign through New Year's Day
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Bakersfield Police Holiday DUI Crackdown: What Drivers Need to Know
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is stepping up patrols this holiday season to catch impaired drivers as part of the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign running through New Year's Day.

More than 1,000 people died in alcohol-impaired crashes last December alone nationwide, highlighting the deadly consequences of drinking and driving during the holidays.

BPD and the California Highway Patrol are working together to target dangerous driving behaviors on busy holiday roads with the goal of making sure everyone gets home safely to celebrate with their families.

Police encourage people to plan ahead by designating a sober driver or using rideshare services to avoid impaired driving incidents.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

12/16/2025

AM Fog/PM Sun

51° / 43°

5%

Wednesday

12/17/2025

Sunny

58° / 50°

6%

Thursday

12/18/2025

Partly Cloudy

56° / 46°

8%

Friday

12/19/2025

Partly Cloudy

57° / 47°

7%

Saturday

12/20/2025

Partly Cloudy

58° / 50°

7%

Sunday

12/21/2025

Mostly Cloudy

62° / 50°

5%

Monday

12/22/2025

Partly Cloudy

60° / 49°

4%

Tuesday

12/23/2025

Partly Cloudy

60° / 54°

4%