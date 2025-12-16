Holiday DUI patrols increase in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is stepping up patrols this holiday season to catch impaired drivers as part of the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign running through New Year's Day.

More than 1,000 people died in alcohol-impaired crashes last December alone nationwide, highlighting the deadly consequences of drinking and driving during the holidays.

BPD and the California Highway Patrol are working together to target dangerous driving behaviors on busy holiday roads with the goal of making sure everyone gets home safely to celebrate with their families.

Police encourage people to plan ahead by designating a sober driver or using rideshare services to avoid impaired driving incidents.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

