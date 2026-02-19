Homeless encampment cleanup now comes with backup, a lot of it!

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Impact Team, Community Vitality Unit, and various other agencies recently performed an encampment cleanup operation near railroad tracks in Southwest Bakersfield, resulting in 12 arrests and the placement of three individuals in housing services.

Lieutenant Nicole Anderberg of the Bakersfield Police Department described the scope of what officers encountered during the operation.

"You're going to see in the photographs tents, trash left behind, blankets, clothing, food left behind, waste, sometimes human waste, so it can become quite unsightly," Anderberg said.

The operation required extensive coordination and resources due to its location on railroad property. Officers needed a track warrant, and trains were shut down during the cleanup process.

"Sometimes encampments can grow quickly on railroads. So at that point, we need a lot more resources," Anderberg said.

The multi-agency response included several police officers, code enforcement, rapid response teams, and animal control. During the operation, officers encountered dogs and offered spay and neutering services to owners.

"If we do take dogs into some sort of custody, we actually offer spay and neutering to the owner, and when they, if they are arrested, when they get out, their dog is now spayed or neutered," Anderberg said.

The operation resulted in 12 arrests and two citations, while three individuals were placed at the Brundage Navigation Center. The large-scale nature of the operation required notification of partner agencies, including Laredo, the Kern County Sheriff's Office, and Kern Medical for potential medical clearances.

Anderberg noted that encampments in less visible areas tend to grow larger because they generate fewer community complaints. However, the department handles encampment calls on a daily basis and encourages community reporting.

"If the community has any concerns, they can still call Community Vitality or the Bakersfield Police Department," Anderberg said. "If it is a smaller encampment, we will try to handle those within a day or two."

The department's ability to address encampments has improved following recent court decisions that provided clearer guidance on enforcement actions. Bakersfield has municipal codes that prohibit camping on sidewalks and trespassing on private property.

"Now we're really able to help individuals that are experiencing some of the effects of homelessness with their businesses and some of their property issues, and just try our best to support the community as well as be compassionate to those that are experiencing homelessness as well," Anderberg said.

Community members can report homeless-related concerns to Community Vitality at 661-326-3737. For urgent weekend matters, residents should call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

