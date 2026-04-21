Honor Flight Kern County sends more than 100 veterans to Washington D.C. for its 53rd mission of 2026

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 53rd mission to Washington, D.C., took off this morning from Meadows Field, with Honor Flight Kern County sending more than 100 veterans to the nation's capital.

The first trip of 2026 has 168 people on board the Allegiant Airlines charter flight, including guardians and support staff. The group includes one Korean War veteran, 85 Vietnam War veterans, Cold War military veterans, and two female veterans making the journey.

The veterans will spend all day tomorrow at the memorials, with several more stops on Wednesday morning before hopping back on the flight to Bakersfield.

The flight is expected to land around 6:30 p.m. The public is invited and encouraged to come out and welcome them home.

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