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Honor Flight Kern County sends more than 100 veterans to Washington D.C. for its 53rd mission of 2026

The first trip of 2026 includes 168 people, with veterans from the Korean, Vietnam, and Cold wars heading to see the national monuments.
2026 HONOR FLIGHT KERN COUNTY
23ABC senior reporter Mike Hart
2026 HONOR FLIGHT KERN COUNTY
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 53rd mission to Washington, D.C., took off this morning from Meadows Field, with Honor Flight Kern County sending more than 100 veterans to the nation's capital.

The first trip of 2026 has 168 people on board the Allegiant Airlines charter flight, including guardians and support staff. The group includes one Korean War veteran, 85 Vietnam War veterans, Cold War military veterans, and two female veterans making the journey.

The veterans will spend all day tomorrow at the memorials, with several more stops on Wednesday morning before hopping back on the flight to Bakersfield.

The flight is expected to land around 6:30 p.m. The public is invited and encouraged to come out and welcome them home.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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