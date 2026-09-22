Honor Flight Kern County's 54th trip to Washington, DC canceled after towing equipment issue at Meadows Field

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A day that began with excitement and anticipation ended in disappointment Monday, after Honor Flight Kern County's 54th trip to Washington, D.C., was canceled at Meadows Field Airport.

The charter flight, carrying 148 people — including 80 veterans and 68 guardians and support staff — was scheduled to depart Bakersfield on September 21 for Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

According to Allegiant Airlines, which operated the charter, the cancellation followed a delay caused by incompatible airport towing equipment and crew availability.

As the aircraft prepared to push back from the gate, Allegiant said it was discovered that the airport's tow bar was not compatible with the aircraft.

By the time the necessary equipment could be sourced, several crew members had reached their allowable duty time. Allegiant said it secured a replacement crew, but the client ultimately elected to cancel the trip.

The airline apologized for the disruption to travelers' plans.

The cancellation was the first in Honor Flight Kern County's history attributed to a mechanical or equipment-related issue, according to information provided about the trip.

For the veterans who had gathered at Meadows Field, the cancellation meant putting a long-awaited journey on hold. But even as the day unfolded differently than planned, veterans said the camaraderie and support they experienced remained meaningful.

A morning filled with anticipation

Earlier Monday, the atmosphere at Meadows Field was one of excitement as veterans checked in, passed through security and prepared to board the charter flight.

For Vietnam veteran Joseph Leon, the trip was especially meaningful. A Bakersfield-area native and member of the Chumash Tribe, Leon served in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1967, shortly after graduating from high school.

It was his first Honor Flight, and he was looking forward to spending time with fellow veterans.

“Well, camaraderie with all my comrades that we're serving together,” Leon said when asked what he was most looking forward to.

Leon served aboard the USS Hull (DD-945), a Navy destroyer, supporting pilot pickup, shore bombardment and carrier escort operations during his time in Vietnam.

For Leon and the other veterans, the trip represented an opportunity to connect with others who had served and take part in a journey dedicated to recognizing their sacrifices.

Hours of waiting ended in cancellation

After boarding, the veterans waited as efforts to resolve the towing equipment issue continued. The group eventually deplaned, but hope remained that the flight might still depart.

As the hours passed, the possibility of making the trip faded.

Vietnam veteran Dennis Durbin, who was also taking his first Honor Flight, said he understood the decision to cancel, even though he was disappointed.

“I think the individuals in charge of the flight did exactly the right thing,” Durbin said.

Durbin noted that arriving in Washington at 2 or 3 a.m., with breakfast scheduled for 5:30 a.m. and a full day of activities ahead, would have been difficult for many of the older veterans.

Despite the long wait and uncertainty, Durbin said the atmosphere among the veterans remained positive.

“No one complained at all,” he said, describing a group that continued talking, laughing and spending time together even after getting off the plane.

For Vietnam veterans, the appreciation still mattered

While the trip to Washington never happened, Durbin said the experience reminded him of something he didn't always feel when he returned home from Vietnam.

He recalled that many Vietnam veterans did not receive a positive reception when they came back to the United States.

The Honor Flight experience, he said, offered a chance to feel appreciated and recognized for his service.

“Having the opportunity to do this flight today really took me back to that time, made me feel really good about the fact that people were appreciating it for the first time maybe,” Durbin said.

Durbin praised the Honor Flight volunteers, guardians and supporters who worked to make the trip possible, saying their efforts meant a great deal to the veterans.

“The idea that the people of Kern County and other counties will take their time, raise the money to go organize the whole endeavor, that's really impressive,” he said.

Kern County looks ahead to the next Honor Flight

Kern County and Meadows Field Airport also expressed disappointment over the cancellation, emphasizing the importance of the journey to the veterans.

“Kern County and Meadows Field Airport honor our veterans and have long been proud to support them as they embark on their meaningful Honor Flight journey,” the county said in a statement.

The county added that it looks forward to welcoming the veterans back to Meadows Field for the next scheduled Honor Flight and giving them the sendoff and warm welcome home they deserve.

Honor Flight Kern County is now looking toward April 2027 for its next scheduled flight to Washington, D.C., when veterans will have another opportunity to make the journey.

Durbin said he is already looking forward to trying again, though he acknowledged that, for some veterans, the wait is especially difficult.

“Some of us are a little older. We're hoping to make it to next April,” he said.

There is no early estimate on the financial impact of Monday's cancellation. Expenses associated with the charter flight, hotel rooms, tour buses and other trip arrangements have yet to be determined.

For the 80 veterans who were set to make the journey, the trip to Washington remains unfinished. But Durbin said the recognition and support they experienced from the Honor Flight community made the day meaningful, even without a departure.

“It's something we have another opportunity to do hopefully in April,” he said.

For now, the veterans will have to wait a little longer for their opportunity to visit the nation's capital together — and receive the welcome they were looking forward to.

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