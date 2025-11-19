Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hot car death trial postponed fourth time over coroner's report access

20-year-old mother faces murder charges after allegedly leaving 1-year-old in hot car while getting cosmetic procedure
Maya Hernandez Trial Delayed 4th Time Over Missing Coroner's Report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Maya Hernandez's trial postponed for fourth time due to inaccessible coroner's report

The trial for Maya Hernandez, the woman accused in the death of her 1-year-old son, was postponed for a fourth time Tuesday. The delays stem from both her attorney and the prosecutor being unable to access the coroner's report needed for the case.

Hernandez faces charges of murder and involuntary manslaughter in connection with her son's death.

Police say the 20-year-old mother left her 1-year-old son inside a hot car in June while she was at a medical spa getting a lip filler injection.

The postponements were because her attorney and the prosecutor told the court they have not been able to read the coroner's report because they cannot get access to it.

Her new trial date is set for November 24.

