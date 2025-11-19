Hot car death trial postponed fourth time over coroner's report access

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Maya Hernandez's trial postponed for fourth time due to inaccessible coroner's report

The trial for Maya Hernandez, the woman accused in the death of her 1-year-old son, was postponed for a fourth time Tuesday. The delays stem from both her attorney and the prosecutor being unable to access the coroner's report needed for the case.

Hernandez faces charges of murder and involuntary manslaughter in connection with her son's death.

Police say the 20-year-old mother left her 1-year-old son inside a hot car in June while she was at a medical spa getting a lip filler injection.

The postponements were because her attorney and the prosecutor told the court they have not been able to read the coroner's report because they cannot get access to it.

Her new trial date is set for November 24.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

