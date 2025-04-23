Watch Now
How to fill out a written protest to the sewer rate increases in Bakersfield

Sewer rates could increase by 300% in Bakersfield to help pay for repairs to infrastructure
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Sewer rates could increase by nearly 300%, however, those living in Bakersfield can make their voices heard.

More than 100,000 residents have been notified of the increase. A single family home's rate could jump from $239 to $950.

Due to Proposition 218, residents can oppose the increase with a written protest before the May 28th public hearing concludes, which is scheduled at 5:15pm.

More than 53,000 mail-in written protests of the owners of the parcels need to be mailed-in to block the change.

All protests need to be delivered to the Bakersfield City Clerk, located at 1600 Truxtun Avenue.

In addition to your reasoning for protesting the increase, here is what the written protest needs to include:

1. Identify the assessor’s parcel number
2. Identify the address of the parcel
3. Include the name and signature of the property owner submitting the protest

To look up your parcel number, click this link.

The City of Bakersfield also has a FAQ on this topic, click this link for more information.

TO WATCH OUR PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF THIS STORY, CLICK VIDEO BELOW:

Bakersfield residents may face significant water and sewer rate increases

SENIOR REPORTER MIKE HART INTERVIEWS BAKERSFIELD CITY COUNCILMAN ANDRAE GONZALES ON THIS TOPIC:

Sewer rate increase proposal

