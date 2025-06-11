Hudson Ranch Conservation prepares to launch programs to bring education outdoors

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Connecting kids with nature; the Hudson Ranch Conservation Foundation hopes to bring education outdoors.



Logging off of devices and plugging in to the world around you– the Hudson Ranch Conservation hopes to accomplish this through their educational programs.

This new nonprofit is looking for volunteers to bring educational opportunities into the Los Padres National Forest.

Hudson Ranch Conservation is looking for volunteers as well as local businesses and organizations to work with. Gates invites those wanting to learn more about their mission to visit the Hudson Ranch Conservation website.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

James Gates says when he was at an interesting point in life, he would come to the mountains to regroup.

It was here that Gates found a new purpose.

“... even children in LA, if they may live five minutes from the beach, but they’ve never seen the ocean,” said Gates. “Likewise, there are kids here in these mountain communities who haven’t even gone to the top of Mount Pinos, which is a mile or two from where they live…”

So Gates set out to start the Hudson Ranch Conservation Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to preserving land and educating youth.

“... we really wanna give these kids the opportunity to get outside, experience nature, come to their own communities to help out conserve things so that kids for future generations have the same experiences that we have,” said Gates.

With the support of the Hudson Ranch Resort, the conservation foundation started its journey on what used to be the Kern County Industrial Road Camp in the early 1900s, then later a Civilian Conservation Corps camp in the 1930s– this according to the Hudson Ranch Resort website.

The foundation plans to offer three main programs– Hudson Now, Hudson Rangers, and Hudson Trails.

“It’s our natural environment,” said Gates. “This is where we belong. Just gotta retouch that, unplug, and unwind.”

Gates says the non-profit spent last year getting its licenses and paperwork filed, but now, they’re ready to take action.

