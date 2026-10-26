Hundreds celebrate early Halloween fun at free Trunk-or-Treat event in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Halloween is still days away, but that's not stopping the community from celebrating it early.

Hundreds of people came out to Clinica Sierra Vista's Trunk-or-Treat event Sunday in southwest Bakersfield, with a line of families stretching around the parking lot. From creative costumes to decorated trunks filled with candy, there was plenty of Halloween spirit to go around.

For grandmother Jamie Lujan, the best part was being able to enjoy it all without spending a dime.

"It's most definitely a help out when you get to bring the whole family and not worry about what the amount is or if we're going to be able to stay or if they're gonna want something that we can't get them," Lujan said.

And it wasn't just about the candy. Community organizations were also on hand, connecting families with resources and services available throughout Kern County.

Hannah Weightman with Community Action Partnership of Kern was among those participating, decorating her trunk with a Hocus Pocus theme.

"I love being able to communicate with the community and show them that what services we have available because a lot of people they don't know what services are available to them," Weightman said.

The event was hosted by Clinica Sierra Vista, which is also celebrating its 55th anniversary. CEO Dr. Olga Meave said with families facing financial challenges, providing a free opportunity to celebrate is one way the organization can give back.

"I think you know the situation is not easy for anybody so when we have an opportunity to provide something free for the community. We take it," Meave said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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