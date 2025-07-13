Husband of Kern County Supervisor arrested on terrorizing threat charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Fernando Jara, the husband of Kern County 5th District Supervisor Leticia Perez, was arrested Saturday afternoon on charges of threatening with intent to terrorize.

Law enforcement was seen in the couple's neighborhood near Alta Vista Drive and Jefferson Street on Saturday. According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office booking information, Jara was arrested around 3 p.m.

The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed that a domestic incident took place in this location, around that time.

Jara is currently booked into Lerdo Jail with bail set at $20,000.

This isn't Jara's first public incident. In 2024, he was escorted out of a Board of Supervisors meeting after confronting a speaker who was discussing investigations into Supervisor Perez. Those investigations involved the Kern County District Attorney's Office serving a search warrant at her office.

Jara is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

