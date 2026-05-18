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HWY 178 through the canyon closed in both directions due to River Fire

RIVER FIRE
Alert California/UC San Diego
RIVER FIRE
Posted
and last updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The River Fire has prompted Highway 178 through the canyon to close in both directions, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Kern County Fire Department responded to the vegetation fire on Kern Canyon Road around 8:20 a.m.

Approximately 121 acres have burned, according to KCFD.

County fire says they have requested additional resources, including an air attack and Air Tankers. There are currently 80 KCFD firefighters on scene.

There is no estimated time of reopening for Highway 178, according to CHP.

According to KCFD there has been a 75% increase in vegetation fires compared to this time last year.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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