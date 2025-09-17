Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
I Want You!! WWII Memorial committee needs volunteers to promote 'Avenue of Heroes'

Organization holding a brainstorming session on Wednesday, Sept. 17th to promote and protect six local memorials
Penny Martinez, President of the WWII Memorial Committee, is hosting a brainstorming session at Tony's Pizza on Hwy 178, Wednesday, Sept. 17th at 6 pm and you're invited!!!
WWII Memorial Committee wants YOU
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This is a call to action!!
Penny Martinez, the President of the Kern County WWII Veterans Memorial committee, is hosting a brainstorming session on Wednesday, September 17th, with the goal of forming a collaborative group to oversee and promote the six memorials located throughout downtown Bakersfield, known as the 'Avenue of Heroes'. Those include the WWII, Korean War, BPD, Vietnam, Law Enforcement, and Kern Veteran memorials along Truxtun Avenue.
The event is being held at Tony's Pizza, 10701 Hwy 178, beginning at 6 pm. Free pizza will be provided. For more info, give them a call at 661-302-3471.

