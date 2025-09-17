I Want You!! WWII Memorial committee needs volunteers to promote 'Avenue of Heroes'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This is a call to action!!

Penny Martinez, the President of the Kern County WWII Veterans Memorial committee, is hosting a brainstorming session on Wednesday, September 17th, with the goal of forming a collaborative group to oversee and promote the six memorials located throughout downtown Bakersfield, known as the 'Avenue of Heroes'. Those include the WWII, Korean War, BPD, Vietnam, Law Enforcement, and Kern Veteran memorials along Truxtun Avenue.

The event is being held at Tony's Pizza, 10701 Hwy 178, beginning at 6 pm. Free pizza will be provided. For more info, give them a call at 661-302-3471.

