ICE agents to visit CSUB Tuesday for routine student program audit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will arrive at California State University, Bakersfield on Tuesday to conduct a routine compliance visit, according to a campus spokesperson.

The agents will perform an on-site audit of the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, which the spokesperson said is done on an annual basis.

However, the agents will be restricted to two specific locations on campus due to a new state law that limits ICE presence and operations on school campuses. The law also requires schools to notify parents and staff when ICE agents are present.

"We are not aware of any plans for officers to conduct other immigration enforcement activities during this time," Vice President Lori Blodorn said.

Below is the full statement from Blodorn:

Dear Campus Community,

CSUB has been advised that on November 18, 2025, at the time and locations listed below, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Domestic Operations Division, will be conducting an onsite compliance visit as part of an audit of the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP).

9:00am in International Student Office in Student Services Building

11:00am in Extended Education and Global Outreach (EEGO) in BDC-C

Based on the information we have received, this visit is expected to focus on reviewing campus records as part of a routine compliance process. We are not aware of any plans for officers to conduct other immigration enforcement activities during this time.

We are sharing this notice in accordance with the California SAFE Act to ensure that all members of our university community are informed about this planned visit.

We recognize that the presence of DHS officials on campus may cause concern or unease for some members of our community. The CSU remains committed to fostering a safe, supportive and inclusive environment. If you have questions or would like support, we encourage you to make use of the following resources:

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

