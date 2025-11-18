ICE agents to visit CSUB Tuesday for routine student program audit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will arrive at California State University, Bakersfield on Tuesday to conduct a routine compliance visit, according to a campus spokesperson.
The agents will perform an on-site audit of the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, which the spokesperson said is done on an annual basis.
However, the agents will be restricted to two specific locations on campus due to a new state law that limits ICE presence and operations on school campuses. The law also requires schools to notify parents and staff when ICE agents are present.
"We are not aware of any plans for officers to conduct other immigration enforcement activities during this time," Vice President Lori Blodorn said.
Below is the full statement from Blodorn:
Dear Campus Community,
CSUB has been advised that on November 18, 2025, at the time and locations listed below, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Domestic Operations Division, will be conducting an onsite compliance visit as part of an audit of the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP).
- 9:00am in International Student Office in Student Services Building
- 11:00am in Extended Education and Global Outreach (EEGO) in BDC-C
Based on the information we have received, this visit is expected to focus on reviewing campus records as part of a routine compliance process. We are not aware of any plans for officers to conduct other immigration enforcement activities during this time.
We are sharing this notice in accordance with the California SAFE Act to ensure that all members of our university community are informed about this planned visit.
We recognize that the presence of DHS officials on campus may cause concern or unease for some members of our community. The CSU remains committed to fostering a safe, supportive and inclusive environment. If you have questions or would like support, we encourage you to make use of the following resources:
- Emotional and Mental Wellness Resources
- Students have access to the CSUB Counseling Center [csub.edu] located inside Rivendell Building or call (661) 654-3366.
- Faculty and staff can visit the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) [csub.edu] for emotional and wellness support resources, using the company password.
- CSUB Resource Page for immigration enforcement on campus [csub.edu]:
- Undocumented Students [csub.edu]
- Dreamers Resource Center [csub.edu] located inside Rohan Building
- CSU FAQ about federal immigration enforcement actions on university property [calstate.edu], which provides detailed information about the CSU’s response to immigration enforcement activity on campus, including the limited role of university police officers. (See FAQ No. 1).
- CSU Immigration Legal Services Project [calstate.edu] – Sponsored by the California Department of Social Services, this statewide project provides free immigration legal services to all current students, staff (state and auxiliary), faculty, immediate family members of current students, recent graduates (who graduated within two years) and newly admitted students who have accepted their admissions.
- CSU Systemwide Resources Page [calstate.edu] – Systemwide services, international travel guidance and federal updates.
- Know Your Rights (Immigrant Legal Resource Center) [ilrc.org] – Basic legal information for encounters with federal immigration officials.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
