"Impact somebody’s future." KernBHRS to host annual Hope Through Mentoring Conference

Video shows KernBHRS program specialist Lizzie Collins sharing details about the upcoming Hope Through Mentoring Conference. This year, the annual conference is making its full-scale return for the first time since the pandemic.

The 11th annual conference will be on Aug. 2 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Bakersfield College featuring nine panels from various partner agencies, including KernBHRS and Public Health.

Registration is required ahead of time, and the registration form closes Friday, July 26 at 5:00 p.m. The link to register can be found here.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services is calling all Kern County community members looking to learn more about how to support and uplift their neighbors. The 11th annual Hope Through Mentoring conference will be Friday, August 2nd at Bakersfield College.

“Anytime that you run into anybody, the change that you’re making every single day can impact somebody’s future,” Lizzie Collins said.

Collins is a program specialist at Kern BHRS. She sat down with 23ABC's Grace Laverriere to talk about the upcoming conference, focused on uplifting the next generation.

“Our intent is really breaking barriers, breaking those walls and being able to build relationships with those hard to reach youth,” Collins said.

Collins said this year marks the conference's full-scale return since the pandemic began. The conference will showcase nine panels featuring presentations from Kern BHRS and other partner organizations in Kern County, including Kern County Public Health, Kern County Sheriff's Office, The Bakersfield Angels, Garden Pathways and The Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity.

“Bringing all of those together as a collaboration, that’s our goal," said Collins. "We want to reach our community in the biggest way that we can…building a strong foundation.”

Collins says the day-long event showcases best practices for inspiring and offering support to one another, something many people already do without realizing.

“You would be surprised, if you take a step back, how many times you can make a difference in somebody’s life,” Collins said. “This is really just a free opportunity to enhance your growth and learning experience.”

The conference is free to attend, but registration is required ahead of time. The registration form can be found on Kern BHRS's website using this link. The form will close on Friday, July 26 at 5:00 p.m. Any questions can be sent via email to prevention@kernbhrs.org.

