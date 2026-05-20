Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Inmate escapes from Kern Medical, caught in East Bakersfield

KERN MEDICAL ESCAPED INMATE SEARCH
23ABC
The staging area for an escaped inmate from Kern Medical in East Bakersfield.
KERN MEDICAL ESCAPED INMATE SEARCH
Posted
and last updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An inmate escaped from Kern Medical in East Bakersfield on Wednesday morning and was caught in a nearby neighborhood shortly after, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says they responded to the escape of an inmate from Kern Medical around 11 a.m.

The inmate was taken into custody about an hour and a half later in a neighborhood on Quincy Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

05/20/2026

Partly Cloudy

93° / 62°

0%

Thursday

05/21/2026

Sunny

97° / 66°

0%

Friday

05/22/2026

Sunny

98° / 66°

0%

Saturday

05/23/2026

Sunny

96° / 64°

0%

Sunday

05/24/2026

Sunny

92° / 62°

0%

Monday

05/25/2026

Sunny

89° / 59°

0%

Tuesday

05/26/2026

Mostly Sunny

77° / 54°

3%

Wednesday

05/27/2026

Mostly Sunny

74° / 55°

5%