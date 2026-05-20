Inmate escapes from Kern Medical, caught in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An inmate escaped from Kern Medical in East Bakersfield on Wednesday morning and was caught in a nearby neighborhood shortly after, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says they responded to the escape of an inmate from Kern Medical around 11 a.m.

The inmate was taken into custody about an hour and a half later in a neighborhood on Quincy Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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