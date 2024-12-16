Watch Now
Investigation Underway After Several Reports of a Shooting at Valley Plaza Mall

Multiple people were forced to leave the Valley Plaza Mall during Bakersfield Police's investigation
Valley Plaza Mall, Bakersfield (FILE)
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Police are investigating at the Valley Plaza Mall after receiving several reports of gunshots. 23ABC reached out to the Bakersfield Police Department, they tell us they haven't found anyone injured. They also haven't found any evidence of a shooting. They also couldn't confirm if someone had a gun at the mall, aside from the authorities involved in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

