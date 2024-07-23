"It makes me inspired." Local dance group celebrates fourth summer performing with Books in Motion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — DAT Krew Academy has danced with the Books in Motion program for the past four summers, and this season, they say they're proud to continue to inspire young readers.



Video shows a look into DAT Krew's final Books in Motion performance of 2024 at the Rathburn branch of the Kern County Library.

There are still plenty of performances to see this summer.

Dancers stomped, clapped, wiggled and tapped at the Rathburn (RATH-BUN) Library this weekend…DAT Krew Academy performed their final Books in Motion show of the summer.

“I just want to make kids happy and see kids happy,” Madisyn Waller said.

Madisyn Waller has been a member ofDAT Krew Academy for the past two years, and this weekend, the group wrapped up the “Krew’s” final Books in Motion performance of the season. They say they've been part of the literacy program for the past four summers.

“It’s fun because you get to see the kids have fun with the books, and you get to bring the books to life,” Waller said.

The group performed the book Stomp, Wiggle, Clap and Tap for the audience in Oildale. The crew’s assistant director, Brushay Taylor, said the interactive story allowed the dancers to get the kids immersed in the story.

“A lot of kids, they don’t read. By them seeing a book come to life, they’re like, ‘Oh, I want to read that book, see what it’s all about,’” Taylor said.

The Books in Motion program is in its eighth summerin Kern County, and the Kern Dance Alliance says this year, they’re on track to break their attendance record with over 1,700 people attending performances so far.

DAT Krew says 2024 is a special year for them, too, as they celebrate their ten year anniversary.

"Us being ten years, this month actually, is a great experience," Taylor said. "We can’t wait to keep being involved, keeping our kids busy and just inspire the youth of this generation.”

Dancers say the group is all about comradery, community and expression.

“Coming here to express myself and help other people dance,” DAT Krew dancer, Legend, said.

“It makes me be happier and be with my friends instead of being at home, being bored and doing nothing,” DAT Krew dancer, Harmonee, said.

Madisyn Waller agreed with her friends.

“It makes me inspired," said Waller. "Instead of being home being lazy, I can actually do something.”

Although DAT Krew finished up their performances, there are still plenty of chances for you to catch a Books in Motion performance at a Kern County Library this summer. For the full schedule, visit Kern Dance Alliance's website.

