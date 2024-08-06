"It's emotional for us." Local nonprofit group honors work of nurses and sacrifices made

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Nurse Honor Guard provides memorial tributes for nurses, but the nonprofit says they hope to expand and share their mission all across the county.



Video shows one of the founding members of Kern County Nurse Honor Guard sharing how they've been able to spread their mission and provide memorial tributes for nurses.

The Nurse Honor Guard performs a ceremonial tribute, called the Nightingale Tribute, for nurses after death. As the local nonprofit expands, they say they hope to become more involved in the community and connect with more nurses county-wide.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When you think of ceremonial tributes, you may think of military salutes, but here in Kern County, a new honor guard has been established for nurses. 23ABC spoke with one of the founding members to learn what the Kern County Nurse Honor Guard has accomplished in their first year, and how they hope to grow.

“The emotions that we experience are gratitude for being able to be there. It’s such a privilege.”

That’s Karen Coughenour, a retired nurse and one of the founding members of Kern County’s Nurse Honor Guard.

In its first year, the Honor Guard has been invited by families to provide ceremonial tributes to nurses in Kern County.

The Nightingale Tribute is done to officially release nurses from their duty, and with the placement of a white rose, honor the sacrifices they made to care for their patients.

“We–the family members they just can hardly believe this has happened because this is new to Kern County and it’s probably newer around the country," Coughenour said. "There are a lot of people who have never heard of it never seen it and that’s one of the things that I hear that I’m told.”

The local chapter is part of a national coalition of nurse honor guards, and according to the national chapter, in 2023, there were over 250 chapters nationwide.

Since officially establishing the chapter in January of 2024, the local nurse honor guard has participated in 14 tributes and 15 awareness presentations.

“My goal is organic growth any way that we can get it and I really– I enjoy seeing the growth," Coughenour said. "I’m really excited about all of that.”

The group has 41 active members, both retired and working nurses.

Coughenour says this summer, they officially became a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

As nurses, the group understands the commitment and care needed for the job, and when a nurse’s family invites them to honor them one last time, they say it’s a privilege.

“Giving back just a small tribute," Coughenour said. "Of course, you know it’s a very emotional time. It’s even emotional for us.”

As they continue to grow, Karen says she hopes to continue honoring the lives of Kern County’s nurses.

“You see nurses everywhere you go, but what people don’t always know is the amount of sacrifice that’s given in order to provide the services that we do.”

To learn more about the Kern County Nurse Honor Guard, visit their Facebook page.If you would like to request a memorial tribute, you can contact them at KCNHG2023@gmail.com.

