It's [not] too late to catch the latest show at the Ovation Theatre, celebrating musician Carole King

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Ovation Theatre honors the successful career of musician Carole King in their latest show in Downtown Bakersfield. The musical is on stage until Sept. 15.



Cast members say they're excited to bring Carole King's story to the stage for the first time in downtown Bakersfield.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is on stage at the Ovation Theatre on 19th St. in Bakersfield until Sept. 15.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bakersfield is known for country music legends, but downtown, a theater is bringing the story of another artist to life on stage. It’s [not] too late to feel the earth move and see where this show leads, because Beautiful: the Carole King Musical is on stage now at the Ovation Theatre.

“It makes me really emotional. Just because I think it’s really important that her legacy continues," Bri Deras said.

“For us to kind of be able to share that and appreciate it as women," Missy Longsinger said. "To see women like her who have blazed a trail for women like us to be able to this, which is wild and so fun.”

The Carole King musical showcases Bri Deras and Missy Lonsinger as the eponymous music legend. The theatre says this is the first time this show has been on stage in Bakersfield.

“Bringing the awareness of how wide-reaching her talent and her love for music and for reaching people. Her goal has been achieved," Longsinger said. "We can help do that by having the people in Bakersfield come see it.”

Carole King is a Grammy-award-winning artist, and the success of her 1971 album “Tapestry” propelled her fame.

“I remember so vividly the first time that I saw her playing the piano. Watching her play, I was like, ‘She gets it.’ I know her soul is reaching into that piano because that’s how I feel," Longsinger said. "It was really powerful seeing that and seeing another woman, like, ‘Yes!’ This is why we make music; this is why we do this.”

The show follows King’s career and personal successes, including her dedication to uplifting other artists. The cast tells me it’s a true celebration of music with a lot of heart.

“In the show, we have people playing instruments live. I think that’s very fun," Jesse Magdaleno said. "It allows the audience, I think, to connect on a deeper level–it allows us to connect to the characters on a deeper level.”

“What I like to tell people is it’s like a concert, but there’s a story behind it," VaLynn Transmeier said. "Bakersfield is a place for music. Buck Owens, a lot of country and other types of singers originate from here or have lived here and appreciate the music, or the ‘Bakersfield Sound’ as I like to say.”

Bri Deras and Missy Longsinger say it’s an honor for them to bring Carole’s story to life.

“An appreciation for what she did for women [and] composers, songwriters in general,” said Deras.

The show is open until Sept. 15. For information and to purchase tickets, visit the Ovation Theatre's website. Bri Deras plays Carole King for all shows through Sept. 7, the evening show on closing night, Sept. 15. Missy Longsinger leads on Sept. 13, 14 and the afternoon of Sept. 15.

