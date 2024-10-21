Jonathan Knight found guilty on multiple counts in Kason Guyton murder trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After weeks of deliberations and verdicts that took multiple days, Jonathan Knight was found guilty in the 2017 shooting death of Kason Guyton.

The jury found Knight guilty on counts 1-11, which includes 1st degree murder. It also included a guilty count of attempted murder in the shooting of Kason's brother, BJ Guyton.

Knight sat quietly as verdict was read with his hand on the side of his head, glancing at the jury from time to time, sipping from a water bottle and listening to the clerk read each count. — Mike Hart (@MikeHart23ABC) October 21, 2024

This all comes after the people rested their case in the first part of the trial and the prosecution and defense delivered closing arguments, Wednesday.

In the trial, the prosecution has argued that Knight was responsible for the shooting that occurred on February 23, 2017, resulting in the death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton. According to Prosecutor Eric Smith, Knight fired from a vehicle, intending to target a documented member of the East Side Crips, but instead struck and killed the young boy.

During the trial Smith laid out the investigation that started with an incident at the Valley Plaza mall. The prosecution arguing that it was this altercation between alleged gang members from — the West Side Crips and East Side Crips — the led to the shooting later that night.

WATCH OUR STORY ON CLOSING ARGUMENTS BELOW:

Closing arguments concluded in Jonathan Knight trial

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

