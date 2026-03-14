Jordan Love kicks off his "10ve for Cleats" campaign at Bakersfield's North High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — From the 661 to the NFL, Jordan Love brings his '10ve for Cleats' campaign home to Bakersfield. Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love donated brand-new cleats to student athletes at North High School in Bakersfield.

During his most recent season with the Packers, Love made a promise to schools in Bakersfield and Wisconsin: for every touchdown he threw or ran in, he would choose a school and donate brand-new cleats to an entire team.

Love said the campaign was inspired by his own experiences growing up in the Bakersfield area.

"The inspiration behind the '10ve for Cleats' campaign, all started by finding ways to give back to the youth that are involved in sports. My biggest thing was to keep them involved in sports. I remember growing up some kids didn't have the means to get brand new pair of cleats for the season. Some having to wear hand-me-downs or having to borrow some from someone else," Love said.

The softball players at North High were thrilled not only to receive the new cleats, but also to meet Love in person. Team captain Allison Jauregui described what the moment meant to her.

"My palms were sweaty, It was something I've never experienced before. Meeting a professional athlete in person, being able to talk to him, take pictures, and listen to him speak. I experienced so many emotions at once! I am a fan of Jordan Love so being able to experience this in person was amazing!" Jauregui said.

By the end of the season, Love's 23 touchdowns helped deliver nearly 2,000 cleats to 23 different schools across both communities.

Love said he hopes the gesture sends a message to the young athletes who received the cleats.

"It's a fun way to give back, to let them know that I'm here to support them. Reminding them they have a community of people that are supporting them as well. I just want to see them strive and be successful," Love said.

Varsity softball coach Taylor Weldin said moments like this can have a lasting impact on students, and the smiles on their faces said it all.

"I think this was huge for our community. Out of the 16 kids on our team only four of them play softball year round. Three of them get private lessons which means a lot of them don't get new cleats or gloves yearly. To have this happen to us means a lot our community." Weldin said.

Love plans to continue the campaign next season and encourages all schools in Bakersfield and Wisconsin to participate.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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