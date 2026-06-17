Juneteenth celebrations in Bakersfield span 3 days with events at the college, brunch, and the park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield's Juneteenth celebration kicks off Wednesday at Bakersfield College and continues through the weekend with a series of free and community-focused events organized by the NAACP Bakersfield Chapter.

This year marks the 11th annual celebration, which has grown from small community meetings to a multi-day event drawing crowds across the city.

"From it being just a small situation that was happening at the park, it actually started at some meetings that were going on, and people were coming," NAACP Bakersfield Chapter President Patrick Jackson said. "We were talking about what Juneteenth meant to us, then it went into the park, and then all of a sudden it turned into a couple of days, then it turned into a 3-day event."

Jackson said the growth reflects how the broader community has embraced the holiday.

"It has just been tremendous on how the community has embraced it," Jackson said.

Wednesday, June 17 — Bakersfield College

The celebration begins at the Renegade Center at Bakersfield College from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, with no reservations required. Free food will be available.

A youth panel is a highlight of the college event, now in its second year. Last year's panel drew strong attendance and enthusiasm, and this year's program will also integrate Bakersfield College students into the event. Dr. Keith Curry, president of Compton College, will serve as the keynote speaker.

Jackson said he hopes the youth panel continues to deepen understanding of what Juneteenth means for younger generations.

"I hope that their discussion on their views from it and how they can expound upon what Juneteenth means to them and how they can integrate it into the younger community and continue the process of bringing the black unity and togetherness and learning the culture of what it actually means," Jackson said.

Jackson said the broader message of Juneteenth is one of American history and legacy.

"Juneteenth is a part of American history, and by it becoming a federal holiday, people will understand the importance of what slaves have been to this country and the building of this country," Jackson said. "Juneteenth is a celebration of actually learning the history of us being able to go through those hardships and being able to overcome the shadows of the country."

Friday, June 19 — Brunch and Live Music

Friday's events include a brunch at Ay Mi Pa from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a gathering at the Jazz Spot from 4 to 8 p.m., featuring a live band and cultural conversations.

Jackson said the Friday events have consistently drawn enthusiastic crowds.

"Every year, it's a phenomenal turnout. People have a great time. They get to dress up in their African attire and learn the culture. People come out, and they celebrate," Jackson said.

Saturday, June 20 — Jastro Park

The celebration wraps up Saturday at Jastro Park from 1 to 7 p.m. The event will feature food vendors, live music, DJs, games, and community resources. The Splash Park will also be open.

Jackson said the number of days in the annual celebration varies based on when Juneteenth falls on the calendar.

"It just depends on the schedule of when Juneteenth lands. So sometimes it lands on a Saturday, sometimes it lands on a Thursday, and so then we're able to space those days out according to the schedule," Jackson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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