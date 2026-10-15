Justice Without Favor pushes to recall Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer over Scrivner case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A local advocacy group is pushing to recall Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, citing concerns about transparency and accountability - concerns tied to a criminal case involving Zimmer's nephew, former Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner.

Justice Without Favor, the group behind the effort, says it has 210 proponents backing the recall. But organizers say several steps remain before they can begin collecting the signatures needed to put a recall before voters.

Scrivner was charged in February 2025 with three felony counts of willful cruelty to a child and two felony weapons counts, stemming from an April 2024 incident at his Tehachapi home. In December, a judge granted him mental health diversion, meaning the charges could be dismissed if he successfully completes the court-ordered program.

Zimmer, Scrivner's aunt, stepped away from the case because of their family relationship, leaving the prosecution to the California Attorney General's Office.

"This is just a grassroots effort; we just are in a chat, everybody agrees, we work it out, we decide what we're doing, and we vote. It's just a big community effort. We're trying to get more and more community members, because we're doing something that's righteous, and this is the work that needs to be done," Julie Solis, a community organizer with Justice Without Favor, said.

Getting the recall on the ballot won't be easy. Organizers say they'll need support from thousands of Kern County voters to make that happen, and they're already setting their sights on an ambitious goal.

"We're probably looking at needing 66,000 signatures. And again, all it takes is one. Our group is going to aim for 70,000 mathematically. We have 160 days to get it done," Lori Ann Wiley, a community whistleblower advocate for transparency and accountability, said.

The Kern County Elections Office confirmed no recall petition had been filed as of Wednesday morning. I reached out to the District Attorney's Office for comment but have not heard back.

The recall effort is also moving outside the courtroom. Organizers are planning a peaceful protest for Oct. 22 outside the courthouse on Truxtun Avenue, the same day Scrivner is expected to appear for a hearing. The protest is set to begin at 7:30 a.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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