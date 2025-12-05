K-9 finds over 50 pounds of meth in traffic stop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A K-9 with the Bakersfield Police Department uncovered over 50 pounds of methamphetamine Thursday at a traffic stop.

On Thursday, December 4, at approximately 7:20 p.m., a Bakersfield Police officer pulled a vehicle over by Ming Avenue near the Valley Plaza Mall for a moving violation.

The K-9, Liam, with assistance from BPD Impact officers, collected around 51.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine located concealed in the vehicle's cargo area.

BPD detectives and CHP officers assigned to the DEA and HSI Task Force, along with DEA and HSI special agents, responded to the scene and assumed investigation.

The driver, Jorge Alonzo, 34, was arrested on narcotics-related charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

