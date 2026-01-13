Kathy Scrivner intervention confirmed by sheriff's video review

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kathy Scrivner, mother of former Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner, made her first appearance at a Kern High School District board meeting Monday evening since addressing claims that she discouraged her grandchildren from speaking to police during an investigation involving her son.

The claims were made during a mental health diversion hearing for Zack Scrivner in December. Kathy Scrivner strongly denied the prosecutor's claims in an email statement sent to 23ABC last week.

"I have never and would never, under any circumstances, fail to report or discourage the reporting of any physical or emotional danger to a child, including my own children or grandchildren," Scrivner said.

However, earlier Monday afternoon, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood appeared on The Ralph Bailey Show, where he said he reviewed body camera footage to determine whether Kathy Scrivner intervened during interviews with investigators.

"Yes, she walked in when the two young men were being interviewed, and she said, what's going on in here? You guys need to not say too much. Just keep quiet," Youngblood said.

Youngblood said the video shows Scrivner walking into the interview room and telling the children not to say too much. Investigators immediately told her that was not allowed.

"And investigators say hey, hey, hey listen, we're not allowed to do that. It's a crime to dissuade people from making reports to law enforcement. And Kathy says, oh, I know, but this is escalating into something (of) a real big mess," Youngblood said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

