KCSO to host final hiring event of 2025 on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is hosting its final hiring event of the year on Saturday, Dec 6.

Lori Meza, public information officer for KCSO, joined us in Studio B on Friday morning to share more about the event.

Meza says this hiring event is slightly different because they are now allowing people to practice the physical ability test. With that in mind, Meza said to come dressed in athletic wear to be ready for that test.

KCSO staffing has improved this year overall, Meza said. In early 2025, Meza said the staff levels hovered between 80-84%, and now, the percentage goes up to 91%.

If you are considering a career in law enforecement, Meza says to get there early. The physical ability test begins right at 8:00 a.m., and testing begins promptly at 10, Meza said.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

