Kern Autism Network marks 30 years of support for families in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern Autism Network celebrated its 30th anniversary Saturday at the Bakersfield Country Club in Northeast Bakersfield, marking three decades of building community for families and people diagnosed with autism across Kern County.

Founded in 1996, the Kern Autism Network has grown from a parent support group into an organization offering education, community events, and support groups.

For President Bernard Puget, the milestone brought deep emotion. He and his wife, Ramona, became involved with the organization about 25 years ago after doctors warned them their son could one day be institutionalized. They refused to accept that future.

"We were young parents, both in our early 20s, with an older son and then our second son, who was autistic, and we didn't know anybody. We didn't know anything. So it was a journey to learn," Puget said.

"At the time, there was no help. There was no support. You had to learn. So we got involved in the organization to help other families learn about autism, to give them guidance, to stand there next to them," Puget said.

Board member Grant Davenport said the community has given him a place to reconnect with old friends and inspired him to help lead the organization.

"We have a lot of support groups for females, families and young adults, actually, all adults like myself," Davenport said.

The City of Bakersfield recognized the Network's impact at the event. Mayor Karen Goh presented the organization with a certificate, and a representative from Congressman David Valadao's office presented a plaque recognizing the 30th anniversary celebration in the Congressional Record.

For new board member Blaine Hodge Richard, the work is rooted in something deeply meaningful to him.

"There's a lot of parents that need help getting through this just like we do. So, if I can fight for my son, I can fight for theirs as well," Hodge Richard said.

As the Kern Autism Network looks toward its next 30 years, Puget said his greatest hope remains personal.

"The cure is a word with a lot of definitions. At the end of the day, we want the children to be productive parts of society, have families. That's what I mean by cure," Puget said.

Hodge Richard said greater public understanding is key to building that future.

"I think the more that people educate themselves, the more that people pay attention, it's going to lead to growth in all the right areas for their betterment," Hodge Richard said.

More information about programs, resources, and ways to help is available at KernAutism.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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