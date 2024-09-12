Kern Behavioral Health hosts annual Drug Free Youth Summit

Video shows Graciela Tinoco, substance use prevention specialist with Kern BHRS, sharing information about Thursday's annual Drug Free Youth Summit at Bakersfield College.

Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services hosts a drug free youth summit every fall to share substance use awareness and prevention strategies with local youth.

Organizers say this year's summit is the largest one they've had. It's taking place at Bakersfield College's Renegade Center Sept. 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The annual Drug Free Youth Summit allows local students to learn substance use prevention and awareness tips from peers, organizers say. They say this conference is a great way to start conversations about substance use prevention, but after today, they want the community to keep communication open to support youth.

Kern BHRS Substance Prevention says they have resources for parents and family members posted regularly to their YouTube channel, The Prevention Connection. The team says the community can keep up with their events and other resources by following them on Instagram.

