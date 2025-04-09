Kern BHRS opens public comment for annual Mental Health Services Act report

The Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services released this year’s report on current and upcoming mental health programs serving the community.

Kern BHRS wants your feedback on the updated Mental Health Services Act report, but you have until the end of the month.

The public comment period lasts until April 30.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Liz Bailey, the Behavioral Health administrator for Kern BHRS says this forum allows those in the community…

“... to review the MHSA Annual Plan and an opportunity for the MHSA team to provide information on the plan, but also more importantly, for the community to be able to ask questions and provide feedback on the annual plan, including the services that we provide… the programs that we are currently operating,” said Bailey.

Each year, Kern residents are invited to share their input on some of the mental health programs through Kern BHRS.

The Mental Health Services Act or MHSA annual report shares current, new, and proposed mental health programs– serving those throughout Kern.

“The stakeholder process is a key part of MHSA funded programs,” said Bailey. “And we really need to and want to hear from our stakeholders and from our public in terms of what their feedback is of how the programs and services are in our community, and to elicit any feedback from them and so that we can be as responsive as possible in incorporating the feedback.”

With the draft report available on the Kern BHRS website, there is a 30-day review and public comment period.

The first forum is on Wednesday, April 9 at the Kern BHRS Westchester training room from 12pm to 2 pm, followed by a second forum featuring Spanish speakers on April 16.

Then, the Kern County Behavioral Health Board will host a public hearing on April 28 from 5:30pm to 7 pm.

To look at the most recent MHSA report, visit the Kern BHRS website linked here.

