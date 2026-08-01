Kern Cancer Run/Walk and Festival is back Sept. 12 with vendors, kids run, and flash sale deal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Cancer Foundation's annual Cancer Run/Walk and Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Park at Riverwalk in Bakersfield. Registration is already open, and organizers say nearly 250 people have already signed up.

Michelle Avila, executive director of the Kern County Cancer Foundation, said the event has grown significantly in recent years.

"Just a few years ago we were like 500 participants. Now we're over 2000."

The event features a timed 5K run, a walk, a kids' jog-a-thon, and a festival with more than 60 vendors, including local and national cancer organizations, food vendors, and small businesses selling items like candles and baked goods. Major sponsors Dignity Health and Adventist Health are also expected to be on site.

Avila said the mix of resources available at the event is what sets it apart.

"We were the first one to kind of open up a community event for everyone to be a part of it because we said, well, why should it be just us? There's so much good information, so much good resources for our patients, and we wanted to make sure they had access."

Local mascots, including the Condors and the Chick-fil-A cows, are also expected to attend.

Avila said one of her favorite parts of the event is watching teams cross the finish line together.

"We see teams of 15 out there with a couple of cancer survivors as a part of it and everybody rallying around them and crossing that finish line together so it's really my favorite event just because of the emotion behind it and the significance of those who are there at the event, all 2,000+ people."

Organizers are also looking for volunteers. In past years, around 150 volunteers have helped at water stations, with golf carts, and with setup and cleanup. Avila said she hopes to increase that number to around 200 this year.

"Many hands, less work."

A flash sale on registration runs through Sunday evening, with sign-ups available for $10. Registration can close early if capacity is reached. To register or learn more, visit kerncountycancerfoundation.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

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