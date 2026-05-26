Kern Community College District employer luncheon offers hiring incentives, workforce training resources

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Employers can learn about apprenticeship models, state-funded training, and hiring incentives at a free luncheon hosted by KCCD's Workforce and Talent Development division.

The Kern Community College District is hosting an employer luncheon to connect local businesses with workforce development resources, including state-funded employee training programs, apprenticeship models, and hiring incentives designed to reduce the cost of hiring entry-level workers.

David Teasdale, executive director of Workforce and Talent Development and the 21st Century Energy Center at KCCD, said many employers are unaware of the resources available to them.

"I think one of the biggest things they take away is there are resources out there for them to be able to either hire a skilled workforce or be able to upskill their own employees to the level that they would like them to be at," Teasdale said.

One of the key topics at the luncheon will be apprenticeship as a hiring model for entry-level employees.

"The idea behind apprenticeship is you work, you earn, and you learn at the same time, and you achieve certain levels. The building trades have done it for over a century," Teasdale said.

Teasdale said the model can be applied across many industries, and a speaker at the luncheon will offer guidance on how businesses can create their own apprenticeship programs with technical assistance.

Employers will also learn about state funds that can make employee training more affordable, as well as hiring incentives that reduce the cost of onboarding new workers.

"If I could hire somebody and they cost me less money the first 13 weeks while they're learning, I think that would be something that would interest me," Teasdale said.

Teasdale, who has worked in workforce development for nearly 18 years, said a lack of awareness remains one of the biggest challenges in the field.

"A lot of times there's still just not a lot of awareness of these resources by employers, so it's a constant educational effort on our part," Teasdale said.

He added that the needs of the workforce continue to shift alongside changes in technology and the workplace.

"The skills that were needed 10 years ago maybe aren't the same skills needed now," Teasdale said.

The luncheon runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. tomorrow at the Kern Community College District building at 21st and Chester. Employers interested in attending can call 661-336-5058 to sign up. KCCD hosts the event once or twice a year, depending on interest.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

