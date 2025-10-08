Kern County agriculture sees $8 billion in crop value despite 8% decline from record year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Farmers across Kern County are currently harvesting their almond crop for the 2024-25 season, marking another milestone in data collection for one of the nation's top agricultural producing counties.

The county's agricultural sector generated $7.96 billion in gross value during 2024, representing an 8% decline from the record-breaking 2023 season that reached $8.63 billion. These figures represent gross values and do not factor in the costs producers incur to grow and sell their products.

A significant shift occurred in 2024 when citrus crops superseded grapes for the first time in decades. Citrus reached a value of $1.31 billion, while grapes generated $1.18 billion.

Carrots claimed the third position as the last remaining crop to reach the nine-digit mark at $1.01 billion. Almonds and pistachios rounded out the top five commodities at nearly $800 million and $723 million respectively.

According to the county agricultural department, the top 20 commodities — including garlic, alfalfa and onions — comprise 91% of Kern County's yearly gross agricultural value.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

