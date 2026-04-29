Kern County approves sewer service charge increase for the upcoming year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors has approved an increase to sewer service charges for the 2026-2027 fiscal year following a public hearing.

The Kern Sanitation Authority raised the annual rate from $356.95 to $368.95 per equivalent single-family dwelling.

That is an increase of $12 per year, or about $1 more per month for a typical single-family property.

County documents show the charges are expected to generate more than $6.2 million in revenue.

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