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Kern County approves sewer service charge increase for the upcoming year

The Kern Sanitation Authority raised the annual rate by $12 per year for a typical single-family property, generating more than $6.2 million in revenue.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Kern County approves $12 sewer service charge increase
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors has approved an increase to sewer service charges for the 2026-2027 fiscal year following a public hearing.

The Kern Sanitation Authority raised the annual rate from $356.95 to $368.95 per equivalent single-family dwelling.

That is an increase of $12 per year, or about $1 more per month for a typical single-family property.

County documents show the charges are expected to generate more than $6.2 million in revenue.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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