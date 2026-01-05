Kern County Board of Supervisors welcomes new chairman Philip Peters for 2026

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Philip Peters from District One will take over as chairman of the Kern County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, marking the beginning of 2026 with new leadership. Peters, who previously served as chairman during the COVID-19 pandemic, succeeds Leticia Perez in the role.

"Last time was a little slow with COVID and an interesting time," Peters said. "First time on the board of supervisors, first time as chairman, and in COVID, so this time around it'll be a little more exciting."

Financial stability remains the top priority

Peters identified financial stability as the board's primary focus for 2026, citing ongoing challenges with state budget deficits and shifting responsibilities to counties and municipalities.

"I think just focusing on financial stability, continuity of services, and just making sure we're on a solid footing is gonna be the name of the game this year," Peters said.

Election changes coming to Kern County

The county will implement significant changes to its election operations following the passage of Senate Bill 858. The legislation allows Kern County to separate the registrar of voters' office, making it an office appointed by and directly answerable to the board of supervisors.

"It's going to allow us to change, kind of how the election department is run moving forward," Peters said.

Oil permits provide cautious optimism

After 10 years of preparing environmental impact reports, Kern County has received approval for new oil drilling permits, with a cap of 2,000 permits annually. However, Peters expressed concerns about refining capacity and supply chain issues.

"Unfortunately, we're gonna have to keep calling on our regulators to work with us to keep refining capacity open," Peters said. "What we've seen is not a decrease in demand, but a decrease in production."

Peters warned that without addressing supply chain issues, California could see significant increases in gasoline prices.

Limited authority over ICE facilities

Regarding Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities in Kern County, Peters acknowledged the board's limited authority. While the county can inspect these facilities, it cannot enforce provisions or mandate changes.

"We have the authority to go out and inspect them, but not enforce any provisions or any kind of changes," Peters said. "We've reached out to the federal and state government, asked for their opinions, and asked them to provide those inspections."

Public safety expansion continues

Despite budget constraints that led to health clinic closures, the county continues expanding public safety services. A new sheriff's substation has opened, and a new fire department station is planned.

"Right now we're really focusing on public safety," Peters said. "It's been a huge demand from the public."

Historic anniversary year ahead

Peters highlighted 2026 as a milestone year, marking the 160th anniversary of Kern County, the 175th anniversary of California, and the 250th anniversary of the United States. Bakersfield has been selected by the federal government as one of the few California cities to participate in nationwide festivities.

The State of the County address is scheduled for January 28 at 3 p.m. at the county building and will be open to the public.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

