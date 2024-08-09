Kern County Cancer Foundation annual fundraiser helps support cancer patients across Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO — The 12th annual Kern County Cancer Foundation fundraising event kicks off Sept. 14 at the Park at Riverwalk. Registration is now open, but the fee increases after Aug. 14.



Video shows Omar Rubio, a local man and cancer survivor, reflecting on his cancer journey and how the Kern County Cancer Foundation helped him through it.

The Kern County Cancer Foundation helps cancer patients county-wide to provide financial assistance for treatment. One of their biggest fundraisers is coming up later this summer on September 14.

Registration is now open for the 12th annual Run/Walk 5k and Festival in September for teams and individual participants. The registration fee increases after Aug. 14. Click here to learn more.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Kern County Cancer Foundation is preparing to host its annual Run/Walk 5k and Festival on September 14, but for one local man, the race marks a new milestone in his recovery.

“It’s difficult to hear those words: ‘Omar, you have cancer.’”

Ten months ago, Omar Rubio says routine tests turned out a result he never expected: stage three gastric cancer.

“You feel the weight, the weight of the world basically. What am I gonna do? What’s happening? Am I gonna make it? Am I gonna make it tomorrow…am I gonna be alive in a month, two months?” Rubio said.

Since that day last fall, Omar says he’s worked hard to maintain a positive attitude and take it one day at a time.

“I had a really big support group–I’ve been blessed, in a way. Support from friends, family–my wife. A lot of groups…the foundation for instance.”

Omar says while receiving treatment at the Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center, or CBCC, he learned about Kern County Cancer Foundation and the financial assistance they offer for treatment, which eventually helped lift the financial burden.

“The last thing you wanna do is having to worry about how am I gonna pay for this?” Rubio said.

One of the big fundraising events for the Kern County Cancer Foundation is happening later this summer: the annual run and walk 5k and festival. Michelle Avila, Executive Director of the foundation, says it all kicks off September 14 at the Park at Riverwalk.

“This is an event for everyone. Every single person can come out and be a part of it, whether you want to volunteer, have a vendor booth, sponsor or build a team. This is a way to really show support for patients,” Avila said.

Avila says the fundraiser not only supports adult patients going through cancer treatment, but it helps fund the foundation's Children Transportation Program for child cancer patients.

“Many don’t know that there isn't a treatment facility here in Kern County for children," Avila said. "They end up traveling over 200 miles round trip to get their care.”

For Omar, the event in September reminds him of a hard moment early on in his diagnosis. He says two days after hearing he has stage three cancer, he was set to run in a 10k with his wife.

“And I remember thinking…is this the last one?”

Now, Omar is three months post-op from surgery and beginning to heal and rebuild after treatment. He says he's planning to be part of the survivor group at the race.

“It’s a month from now, I don’t know what’s gonna happen, but I’m really looking forward to participating," Rubio said. "I’m looking forward to be able to run again.”

To register for or learn more about the event, visit this link.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

