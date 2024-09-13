Kern County Cancer Foundation prepares for 12th annual fundraiser

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 12th annual Kern County Cancer Foundation fundraiser kicks off 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Park at Riverwalk. 23ABC joined the organizers live Friday morning to discuss the event. 23ABC is a proud sponsor of the fundraiser.

The fundraiser directly supports cancer patients in Kern County by helping with medical bills, transportation and more, organizers say. The event features a 5k run and walk, a survivor social and a vendor fair. Organizers say runners can begin check in at 7:30 a.m., and the event runs until 11:30 a.m. For more information, visit the Kern County Cancer Foundation's event website.

