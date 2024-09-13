Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Kern County Cancer Foundation prepares for 12th annual fundraiser

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 12th annual Kern County Cancer Foundation fundraiser kicks off 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Park at Riverwalk. 23ABC joined the organizers live Friday morning to discuss the event. 23ABC is a proud sponsor of the fundraiser.

The fundraiser directly supports cancer patients in Kern County by helping with medical bills, transportation and more, organizers say. The event features a 5k run and walk, a survivor social and a vendor fair. Organizers say runners can begin check in at 7:30 a.m., and the event runs until 11:30 a.m. For more information, visit the Kern County Cancer Foundation's event website.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.