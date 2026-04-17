Kern County Cancer Foundation prepares for sold-out Dust Bowl to Diamonds event and new program reveal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Cancer Foundation is preparing for its fifth annual "Dust Bowl to Diamonds" fundraising event on May 1, where the organization plans to announce a new program to assist local patients.

The event, themed "Country Glam," is nearly sold out and will take place at Advanced Industrial Services.

"We actually have more people interested than we ever have, and I think it's because of those we are honoring this year," Executive Director Michelle Avila said.

The foundation is inaugurating its Founders Award to honor Dr. Ravi Patel from CBCC, Leslie Knox from Advanced Industrial Services, and Cynthia Lake for their contributions to the community.

Since its inception in 2012, the foundation's financial assistance program has committed over $5 million to more than 2,000 patients. Over the last 14 years, the organization has also added a pediatric transportation program and a navigation mobile unit.

"This year we're actually expanding thanks to generous supporters, and we'll be making the announcement of our new program at the Dust Bowl event on May 1st," Avila said.

The fundraiser features live music from the Las Vegas band Left of Center and food donated by 11 local restaurants. Returning vendors include Salty's and Hungry Hunter, while Lino's Prime Steak and Brazilian Flame and Fire are joining the event.

Avila also confirmed the return of the Media Music Jam, another popular fundraiser for the foundation previously held at the Crystal Palace. Producer Steve Flores is currently finalizing venue details before an official announcement is made.

"I could not do it alone, so it takes everybody ... all who have made it possible for us to provide for our local patients," Avila said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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