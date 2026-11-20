BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Rain or shine, Kern County residents showed up.

For the eighth year in a row, the 23ABC Community Baby Shower brought together neighbors, volunteers and local organizations, all with one goal: helping families in need.

23ABC also presented a $4,000 check benefiting both the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center and the Mission at Kern County.

Erin Rogers, the executive director of the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center, has been attending the event every year and says it means a lot to her on a personal level.

"I feel like the community baby shower is a way to tell our community that every baby is welcomed and celebrated and supported," Rogers said.

According to Rogers, the community donated approximately 250 packages of diapers and more than 500 items of clothing, along with formula, bottles and other essentials.

The Mission at Kern County provides housing and recovery services for women and children, and Executive Director Carlos Baldovinos says community partnerships help meet their everyday needs.

"You're meeting that pressing need because where else would they go? I mean they're coming to us for services. They're coming to us for that need and again you have the partnerships that we have that are able to fill that need. That's what makes community special," Baldovinos said.

For families receiving help from the Mission at Kern County, those donations mean more than just baby supplies.

Itzel Figueroa is raising five children and says the Mission has helped her through a difficult time.

"Well, when I got here, I didn't have anything, and they have been able to supply me with not just the physical necessities..." Figueroa said.

Kern County Supervisor Phillip Peters and his office donated 25 pack-and-plays, while the Bakersfield Police Department and local businesses also stepped up with supplies.

"As I was pulling up, I saw a ton of cars, a ton of people coming through the drive-through. Made me happy. Definitely exciting to see the community coming out and showing up when needed," BPD Officer Curtis Kniffen said.

Among those giving back was Stockdale High School freshman and Kern County representative for the 2026 Scripps Spelling Bee Amrita Singh. With help from her family, she raised $500 for the baby shower, proving you don't have to be an adult to make a difference.

"You can just get you and your friends involved or have your family come out because it's not about how much you're able to contribute but how willing you are to serve," Singh said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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