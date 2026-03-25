Kern County conference highlights dangers of abandoned oil wells

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Oil industry stakeholders from across the West gathered in Kern County to discuss the environmental and health risks posed by abandoned oil and gas wells. Unused wells are a major concern due to the pollution they can cause.

Brandy Cormier, with the Energy Conference Network, noted that abandoned wells are more harmful than people might think. Over time, they can produce and leak methane, acting as a major source of greenhouse gas emissions that affect human health and the surrounding environment.

"It’s an important topic across California, with the oil and gas transition. Looking at urban wells solutions, plugging wells with different technology, margin well management, and triaging and prioritizing wells for plugging," Cormier said.

Dave Tragethon Director of Communications for the Well Done Foundation said "The older the infrastructure gets the more likely it is to wear and break down. It then starts to emit methane, a greenhouse gas that is 84 times more potent than CO2. In the short term that adds to the potential of global warming and climate change. Alongside groundwater contamination, hydrogen sulfide, and deadly nauseous gases which makes it a big issue."

Currently, there are 3 million known orphan wells across the United States. Back in 2022, it was reported that Kern County had more than 1,000 orphaned oil and gas wells. When a well goes out of commission, the state takes over the site. However, limited funding restricts the number of wells the state can plug. Participants stressed the importance of community members speaking up if they notice an unplugged well.

Brad Handler Program Director at the Payne Institute for Public Policy said "If you live near or around wells and have a sense they are unplugged, and can identify that methane is leaking that’s not good to be near. If you start to raise the profile, while alerting state and local governments around that problem. That helps to start to draw attention to it."

The conference concludes Wednesday, with a deeper dive into solutions and industry recommendations to implement this year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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