Kern County Coroner confirms 60-year-old man found dead in southwest Bakersfield townhome was stabbed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Coroner confirmed a 60-year-old man found dead in a southwest Bakersfield townhome was stabbed.

Michael Gauthier was found dead on April 15th at a residence on the 600 block of Taylor Street.

The Bakersfield Police Department investigated the incident as a homicide after determining Gauthier died from an assault. Officers originally responded to the scene for reports of a medical emergency.

Police have not made any arrests or provided suspect information.

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