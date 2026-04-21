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Kern County Coroner confirms 60-year-old man found dead in southwest Bakersfield townhome was stabbed

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the death of Michael Gauthier as a homicide. No arrests have been made.
Taylor Street Townhomes in Bakersfield
23ABC
Taylor Street Townhomes in Bakersfield
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Coroner confirmed a 60-year-old man found dead in a southwest Bakersfield townhome was stabbed.

Michael Gauthier was found dead on April 15th at a residence on the 600 block of Taylor Street.

The Bakersfield Police Department investigated the incident as a homicide after determining Gauthier died from an assault. Officers originally responded to the scene for reports of a medical emergency.

Police have not made any arrests or provided suspect information.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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