Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Kern County coroner identifies man who died in downtown Bakersfield fire

The Kern County Coroner has identified Cesar Rosales, 45, as the man found unresponsive during a structure fire on F Street on Feb. 9.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Victim ID'd in Deadly Downtown Bakersfield Fire
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Coroner has identified the man who died in a downtown Bakersfield structure fire last month.

Authorities say Cesar Rosales, 45, of Bakersfield was found unresponsive during a structure fire on F Street just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 9.

Firefighters located Rosales during a search of the building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bakersfield Police Department and Bakersfield Fire Department are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire and Rosales' death.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

03/12/2026

Clear

-° / 53°

5%

Friday

03/13/2026

Partly Cloudy

80° / 54°

8%

Saturday

03/14/2026

Mostly Clear

80° / 53°

3%

Sunday

03/15/2026

Partly Cloudy

81° / 56°

4%

Monday

03/16/2026

Clear

87° / 59°

2%

Tuesday

03/17/2026

Clear

93° / 62°

1%

Wednesday

03/18/2026

Clear

96° / 64°

1%

Thursday

03/19/2026

Mostly Clear

95° / 64°

1%