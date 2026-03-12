Kern County coroner identifies man who died in downtown Bakersfield fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Coroner has identified the man who died in a downtown Bakersfield structure fire last month.

Authorities say Cesar Rosales, 45, of Bakersfield was found unresponsive during a structure fire on F Street just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 9.

Firefighters located Rosales during a search of the building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bakersfield Police Department and Bakersfield Fire Department are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire and Rosales' death.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

