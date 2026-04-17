Kern County coroner rules the death of a man who fell from a downtown Bakersfield balcony an accident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Coroner's Office ruled the death of a 57-year-old man in downtown Bakersfield an accident after he fell from a balcony.

Investigators identified the man as Scott Bryan McCollough.

Officers found McCollough with major injuries on the 400 block of 20th Street on the night of April 7. He later died at Kern Medical.

Homicide detectives initially investigated the death because of suspicious circumstances. The coroner later confirmed McCollough fell from a balcony and officially ruled his death an accident.

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