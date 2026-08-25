Kern County DA: Criminal charges filed against teen in deadly Independence High School shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) – The teen suspected of opening fire during a high school football game in Bakersfield last week, killing a 17-year-old boy, will face criminal charges, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced on Tuesday.

Zimmer confirmed her office filed criminal charges against a 15-year-old accused of fatally shooting Levi Jermaine Carter Brown outside of Independence High School on Aug. 21.

Authorities arrested multiple teens believed to be linked to the case in the days following the shooting. Authorities also recovered several firearms, masks and gloves.

The shooting was gang-related, Bakersfield Police Department investigators confirmed.

According to Zimmer, the accused teen’s detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center (2100 College Ave.).

The DA’s office noted the hearing is expected to be open to the public because it is a homicide case.

Zimmer will address the media on the case following Wednesday’s hearing.