Kern County DA's office bows out of prosecuting Ed Jagels DUI case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County District Attorney's office will not be the one to prosecute the DUI case of former Kern County District Attorney Ed Jagels.

In an email to 23 ABC, a short statement read, "The Kern County District Attorney’s Office has conflicted off the case. It will be handled by the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office."

As 23ABC first reported, the 77-year-old Jagels was arrested by Bakersfield police on June 1 on Stockdale Highway. He was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence and released later that day with bail set at $10,000.

Jagels is the former boss of current Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. He publicly endorsed Zimmer when she ran for office as Kern County's top cop.

He is the longest-serving DA in Kern County, first being elected in 1983 and stepping down in 2010. Jagels crafted a reputation for tough-on-crime prosecutions, including the highly controversial 1980s child molestation cases.

Jagels remains free on bail and no court dates have yet been set.

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