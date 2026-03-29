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Kern County deputies investigating East Bakersfield apartment shooting

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Kentucky Street that sent a man to the hospital Saturday night.
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KCSO investigating East Bakersfield apartment complex shooting
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible shooting near an apartment complex on Kentucky Street, west of Mount Vernon Avenue in East Bakersfield.

Deputies arrived at the scene just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night. During the investigation, deputies say they found evidence of a shooting.

Authorities said a man is in the hospital following the incident. There is no word on his condition or if an arrest has been made.

The California Highway Patrol also responded to the scene to assist with traffic in the area.

Anyone with information can call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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