Kern County deputies investigating East Bakersfield apartment shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible shooting near an apartment complex on Kentucky Street, west of Mount Vernon Avenue in East Bakersfield.

Deputies arrived at the scene just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night. During the investigation, deputies say they found evidence of a shooting.

Authorities said a man is in the hospital following the incident. There is no word on his condition or if an arrest has been made.

The California Highway Patrol also responded to the scene to assist with traffic in the area.

Anyone with information can call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110.

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