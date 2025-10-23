Kern County examines role in overseeing ICE detention center conditions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors is examining local immigration detention facilities after residents raised concerns about medical care and living conditions.

On Tuesday, the board issued a referral asking state and federal agencies to clarify the county's role in inspecting ICE detention centers, including what powers the county health officer has under Senate Bill 1132.

The move follows community concerns about conditions inside the facilities, particularly regarding medical care and living standards for detainees.

Board Chair Leticia Perez said the county is committed to understanding the conditions and addressing any health issues that fall under its jurisdiction.

County staff is expected to report back at a future meeting with findings and recommendations on the county's oversight capabilities and potential actions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

